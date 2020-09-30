Live chat with Jimmy | On Twitter with ex-US Deputy Defense Sec today

Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai will continue to go live at 9 a.m. this Thursday (Oct. 15) on Twitter to discuss Hong Kong’s political situation and future with netizens.

In last week’s live chat with guest host Mark Clifford, former editor-in-chief of South China Morning Post, Lai was joined by Cardinal Joseph Zen, retired bishop of Hong Kong, to discuss religious freedom in Hong Kong. Lai expressed his fear that Hong Kong will not have sufficient freedom in the future to accommodate the Catholics, who will then have to turn to underground churches. He also hoped that the Vatican and the Pope will speak out on human rights issues in China.

Lai will continue to go live this Thursday (Oct. 15) at 9 a.m. (9 p.m. on Wednesday EST) on Twitter, with Clifford continuing on as the guest host, to discuss Hong Kong’s political situation and future with netizens. Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz will join the discussion. Dubbed the “hawk’s hawk” in the American political circles, Wolfowitz has served as the president of the World Bank and is currently a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a Washington think tank. His research focuses on national security issues such as foreign affairs and national defense policies.

After an initial discussion, Lai will take questions from netizens and continue face-to-face interactions on Zoom.

