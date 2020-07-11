Mainland aims to be less reliant on Hong Kong as it steps up efforts to boost Shenzhen finance, observers say

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to increase and enhance Shenzhen’s financial businesses was an indication of the mainland’s intention to avoid an overreliance on Hong Kong, where foreign investors were moving away, economists said.

In a speech on Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of Shenzhen’s special economic zone, Xi said the Communist Party leadership would step up efforts to boost the city’s service industries, including finance, research, design, accounting, legal and conference and exhibition.

The president also said that 27 reform measures and 40 proposals had recently been launched to give Shenzhen more autonomy.

The mainland had no choice but to set up its own renminbi-based financial hub in Shenzhen as foreign investors have been retreating from Hong Kong, said Law Ka-chung, a former chief economist at the Bank of Communications in Hong Kong.

But this vision might not be easy for the mainland city to achieve, Law said. One benchmark for success was foreign investors' response to mainland assets, such as government bonds, which have enjoyed only a lukewarm reception so far, he said.

Xi’s high hopes hinged on Shenzhen’s finance and technology, which are both key industries in China’s rivalry with the United States but have also recently been hard-hit by Washington’s hostile actions, Law added.

Shenzhen was unlikely to replace Hong Kong as a financial hub in a short time, said Hong Kong-based investor and author Eddie Lam. But the situation might change in three to five years if Shenzhen started allowing free and direct foreign investments in its stock market, Lam said. If that happened, Hong Kong’s revenues from funds and initial public offerings could be more than halved, he said.

“Now, the ability to attract foreign investment into the mainland is Hong Kong’s remaining utility value,” he said. “When foreigners can open accounts in Shenzhen and capital can go in and out freely, China will not need Hong Kong anymore at all.”

