Chinese mouthpiece blames tensions on Taiwan as US warship crosses strait

Tensions between the U.S. and China continued to escalate as Beijing mouthpiece aired more confessions of alleged Taiwanese spies and a U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen.

For consecutive days, the Chinese state television has broadcasted reports on Taiwanese espionage activities that sought to infiltrate mainland China. People’s Daily also published an exposé on Thursday, claiming that Taiwanese intelligence was plagued by corruption and low morale. It called on those who supported the reunification to move to China where opportunities abound.

The commentary also noted that the number of Taiwan espionage cases uncovered by the Chinese authorities has risen to several hundred in 2020. The spike reflected the fact that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of the self-governed island and their intelligence agencies have gone wild like “a desperate beast” in carrying out all kinds of intelligence infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland, the commentary went.

“People across the Straits don’t want to go to war, but if war breaks out, the culprit will be the secessionists,” it wrote, urging Taiwanese intelligence agencies to “stand on the right side of history” and refrain from siding with independence advocates.

While Xi made an address at the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Navy announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS Barry made a “routine Taiwan Strait transit Oct. 14 (local time) in accordance with international law.” Seventh Fleet spokesperson Reann Mommsen said in a statement that sailing through the waters demonstrated “the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Zhang Chunhui, a spokesperson for China’s eastern theatre command, said the People’s Liberation Army has followed and monitored the destroyer. It accused America of undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sending the wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces.

He called on the United States to stop its provocative words and actions in the region. “The Chinese military will resolutely defend the country’s territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he stressed.

