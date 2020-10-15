Hong Kong and Singapore strike up quarantine-free, travel bubble agreement

Hong Kong and Singapore have agreed to form a travel bubble that would allow residents to travel between the two cities without any quarantine restrictions.

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said on Thursday that the two governments hoped to finalize details of the travel bubble within the next few weeks.

While travelers will not have to undergo any quarantine period upon entry into Hong Kong or Singapore under the bubble, they would have to show negative results from mutually recognized COVID-19 tests. The tests would have to be taken within 72 hours prior to the flight.

There will not be any restrictions on travel itineraries, Yau said, except for having to board designated flights. Designated flights under the travel bubble plan would only serve passengers traveling between the two countries. Transit passengers and those people who had traveled to other countries in the past two weeks would be barred from those flights.

Yau said the agreement marked an important milestone for both countries and hoped it would also be “a great starting point.”

The two governments will have to hammer out further details in the upcoming few weeks, such as arrangements with airlines and other government departments, Yau said. Health experts from both countries will monitor the situation closely and adjust flights accordingly, or call off the plan, but he did not elaborate what conditions would warrant scrapping the agreement.

Singapore is the first country Hong Kong has reached a travel bubble agreement with, after being in talks with 10 other countries since June. Yau said on Thursday that Hong Kong was not currently negotiating with Taiwan about a travel bubble plan, but gave no further explanation.

He had earlier revealed that the government was in discussions with the local health authorities of Japan and Thailand about a travel bubble arrangement.

Hong Kong’s third wave of the pandemic, which broke out in July, had hampered progress with other countries, Yau said. Different countries also had additional conditions which also affected discussions, he added. Some countries specified that visitors had to be banned from taking public transport, or preferred to accept only business travelers.

