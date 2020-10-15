Police raid Jimmy Lai’s office ahead of court hearing

Hong Kong police raided a private office in Kwun Tong belonging to media tycoon and democracy activist Jimmy Lai on Thursday morning and seized boxes of documents in the absence of Lai’s legal representative.

14 officers arrived with a search warrant at the Kowloon Millennium City office, where no staffers were present due to COVID-19 work arrangements. Mark Simon, head of the office and an executive of Lai’s media group Next Digital, had requested them to wait until lawyers were present, the officers ignored and conducted the search. They later left with boxes of documents at around noon.

Jimmy Lai called the action “outrageous.” Knowing that his personal belongings were confiscated for seeking evidence of collusion, Lai expected more harassment from the authorities to come. It is hard to guess if the action is connected to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Shenzhen, he added.

The purpose of the raid is harassment, said Simon, who accused the authorities of turning civil disputes into criminal cases and shutting off funds Lai used to support Apple Daily, the only pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong.

He also noted that 14 cops were sent to search the small office of 600 sq. ft, which marked an even denser manpower per square foot compared to the raid of Apple Daily’s newsroom in July.

This is the second time law enforcement has searched the offices of Dico Consultants Limited, which is owned by Lai and Simon and provides secretary services to nine eateries and companies under Lai’s son Ian Lai.

The raids also likely served to shut off funds used to support Apple Daily, the only pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong. “These offices do not include Apple Daily, but it is key to note that Lai has been infusing funds into Apple Daily through these companies as per his pledge publicly known to keep the tabloid floating,” Lai’s top aide continued. “In other words, the police are looking to cut off the funding for Apple Daily.”

The latest raid occurred on Thursday morning before Lai stood trial at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court. He is among over two dozen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and politicians charged with inciting and taking part in an unlawful assembly on June 4.

