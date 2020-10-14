Hong Kong Hospital Authority targets 20 doctors over labor strike

Around 20 public hospital doctors in Hong Kong were told to explain their absences in relation to a coronavirus-related strike that happened earlier this year, despite some of them not having joined the labor action at all.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority recently issued letters to close to 20 doctors working in Princess Margaret Hospital’s Department of Radiology, Apple Daily has learned. The list of doctors included associate consultants and residents but excluded consultants, who occupy the most senior rank among public hospital doctors.

In early February, public hospital workers went on a five-day strike to protest the government’s failure to close the border between Hong Kong and mainland China and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Princess Margaret Hospital Chief Executive Doris Tse reportedly asked the head of the radiology department, Johnny Ma, to provide a list of staff who went on strike. Ma refused and later resigned as department chief and switched to the rank of consultant.

Hospital executives tried to go around Ma to find the names of the staff who went on strike but were reportedly unable to obtain the list.

Arisina Ma, the chairperson of the Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association, confirmed to Apple Daily that some doctors have sought help from her group, including those who received the letter despite not having participated in the strike.

One of the letter’s recipients started work in July and would not have been able to have joined the February strike, Ma said. Another recipient had since left Princess Margaret Hospital’s radiology department and was working in another position at the Hospital Authority.

The HKPDA has demanded answers from the chief executive of the Hospital Authority, Tony Ko, and will decide its next steps after getting an official response, Ma said.

A public hospital doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, questioned the Hospital Authority’s motives and told Apple Daily that the letter was “petty.”

“Our colleagues who [joined the strike] are mentally prepared for the consequences. The Hospital Authority can take them to court, but these petty moves are really unnecessary,” the doctor said.

