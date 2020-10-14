Second-biggest Australian bank Westpac to leave mainland China and Hong Kong

Westpac Banking Corporation, the second-largest Australian bank, will exit its operations in Hong Kong and mainland China in a decision attributed to efforts to consolidate its international business.

The bank’s priority was to “focus on its core Australian and New Zealand customers and to support them in areas where we have scale and capability,” Westpac Institutional Bank’s acting chief executive Curt Zuber said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Westpac offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong would cease to function along with those in Mumbai and Jakarta. The bank would instead focus on the three “critical locations” of Singapore, London and New York, according to Zuber, who did not provide a timeline on the shutdown of the named operations.

The changes were not expected to have a significant impact on cash earnings, and would reduce risk-weighted assets by more than A$5 billion (US$3.6 billion) over time, the bank said.

Tensions between China and Australia have escalated in recent months. Canberra in April voiced support for international calls for an inquiry into Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, following which Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei was arrested in mainland China in August. Cheng, who worked for the China Global Television Network, was accused of “endangering national security.”

Two Australian journalists stationed in China were also subject to interrogation and sought diplomatic protection at their embassy before being rushed back to their home country last month.

“Politically we’re at the lowest ebb since diplomatic relations were established in 1972,” scholar James Laurenceson told the BBC, referring to Sino-Australian ties. Laurenceson is the director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney.

It is unclear whether Westpac’s departure from China is related to the ongoing tensions.

Separately, China is said to have stopped buying coal from Australia to tighten its grip on imports, according to Bloomberg.

Chinese power stations and steel mills had received verbal orders to immediately stop using Australian coal, while ports had also been told not to offload such cargoes, sources told Bloomberg.

China’s customs administration has not yet issued an official response.

