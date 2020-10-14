Xi Jinping says Shenzhen will drive economic development in Greater Bay Area

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Shenzhen’s success as China’s special economic zone a miracle in world history and said the city would continue to play a pivotal role in the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area, acting as an engine that drives the region’s development.

Speaking at the celebration of Shenzhen’s 40th anniversary as a special economic zone, Xi said that the world has entered an era of great changes, and China’s economy has transformed from one of high-speed growth to one that focuses on high-quality development, paving the way for what he called an “internal circulation,” with emphasis placed on the domestic cycle of production and consumption.

He noted that Guangdong has been playing a pioneering role in the country’s economic reform and that Shenzhen would continue to take the lead in the new era. The Communist Party will back Shenzhen as a showroom for the realization of Chinese socialism and a starting point for integrated reform, he said.

The city will be given greater autonomy in key reform areas, Xi said. The special economic zone will also take up the responsibility of improving its governance and boosting entrepreneurship under better legal protections, such as those that safeguard the rights of entrepreneurs and their intellectual property, he noted.

The speech indicated China’s hope of rebooting its economic reform and attracting foreign investment and seemed to be Xi’s attempt to replicate the historical significance of late leader Deng Xiaoping’s 1992 tour of southern China, said Chinese University economics professor Terence Chong.

With greater autonomy, Shenzhen could make a lot of changes to attract international financial professionals and develop high-end investment and banking services, Chong said, adding that the changes could be related to land use, the creation of an environment for the development of small to medium-sized enterprises, and improvements of tax systems and education.

A national policy that restricts capital flow, however, meant that Shenzhen would be unlikely to replace Hong Kong as a global financial center, Chong said.

Shenzhen’s economy has already surpassed Hong Kong, but if Shenzhen wanted to be fully integrated with Hong Kong, it had to be on par with Hong Kong, including by allowing the free flow of information and capital, Chong said.

