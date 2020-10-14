China uses national security to justify actions against alleged Taiwanese spies

China has claimed that recent actions taken against alleged Taiwanese spies were done to contain threats from Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, which has been colluding with foreign forces to separate the island from the mainland.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, accused Taiwan’s ruling party of threatening the cross-straits relationship by colluding with external forces to step up its independence activities.

The DPP had posed a threat to China’s national security, and China’s actions against the suspected Taiwanese spies were necessary, Zhu said. The DPP’s scheme to “propagate Taiwan independence by force” will not succeed but will only bring catastrophe to the people of Taiwan, she added.

China recently aired a series of confessions made by alleged Taiwanese spies on state television.

Zhu did not address whether or not the alleged spies would be allowed visitations from their families, but she made it clear that there would be no open trial as the case involved state secrets. The relevant departments have already reached out to the families of the suspects, and lawyers have been hired to represent them in accordance with the law, she said.

Zhu also objected to the United States selling weapons to Taiwan and called on the U.S. to uphold the “one China” principle. But according to Taiwanese media, the U.S. will continue selling weapons to the self-ruled island. In fact, Washington informed Congress on Tuesday that it would sell MQ-9 Reaper drones and Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taipei.

