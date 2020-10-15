Taobao Taiwan shuts up shop, after questions raised over influence of China’s Alibaba

Taiwan’s version of the Chinese e-commerce brand Taobao will exit the island’s market at the end of this year and lay off 75 employees, its operator announced on Thursday.

Taobao Taiwan has been accused by local authorities of violating the law because it was effectively being controlled by China’s Alibaba, despite being operated by a company registered in the United Kingdom.

Taobao Taiwan, operated by the U.K.-registered Claddagh Venture Investment, began its exit operation at 11 a.m. on Thursday by stopping any new orders and preventing sellers from uploading new products onto the online marketplace.

A statement issued by the company said “market uncertainties” had forced it to make the “tough decision” to quit Taiwan effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

The company pledged to fulfill all outstanding orders and to protect the rights of both buyers and sellers. It also apologized for disappointing its partners, buyers and sellers.

The decision to cease the operation of Taiwan Taobao came nearly two months after the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Investment Commission declared the site’s operator being controlled by a Chinese entity, which is in violation of the law. Under Taiwanese law, any company where Chinese investment owns more than a 30% stake is considered to be effectively controlled by a Chinese entity. Claddagh was fined NT$410,000 (US$14,275) for breaching the law.

Taiwanese media reported that Alibaba controls 28.77% of Claddagh’s shares, which is less than the 30% ceiling, citing the commission’s earlier investigation report. But the investigation also found that Claddagh was unable to operate without Alibaba’s consent, such as holding shareholders' meetings or even running the Taiwan site. It also alleged potential security threats as the e-commerce site grants Alibaba access to Taiwan Taobao’s user data.

Alibaba said in a statement that it respected Claddagh’s decision and will maintain its service to Taiwan consumers via its mobile app.

Taiwan Taobao’s exit is the latest example of Chinese investment being barred from entering Taiwan, including banning local agencies from working with Chinese streaming platforms operated by iQiyi and Tencent. Taiwan will not allow Chinese investment to bypass the law via indirect methods, said Ting Yi-ming, spokesperson of the Executive Yuan.

Click here for Chinese version

