‘Legal fairness at stake’ with fewer judges for appeals and judicial reviews

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators on Wednesday raised objections to a government proposal to cut the number of judges handling appeals and judicial reviews, saying such a move could undermine fairness.

The proposal would result in only two Court of Appeal judges, down from currently three, being assigned to decide on appeals against a lower court’s rejection of judicial review applications, and on appeal applications to the Court of Final Appeal.

Government officials, in arguing for the proposal, said a rapid surge in civil lawsuits, particularly judicial reviews over non-refoulement claims by asylum seekers, had created great pressure on the judiciary’s workload and that they needed to make the change to ensure court cases were handled expeditiously.

At a Legislative Council meeting to discuss the proposal, pro-democracy legislators voiced their opposition and said it could affect the high standards of fairness required in the common law system.

The change was unnecessary as Hong Kong processed fewer non-refoulement claims than advanced countries, the Labour Party’s Fernando Cheung told the meeting. The number of accumulative cases had gone down from its peak by 90% to 298 this year, said Kenneth Leung, legislator for the accounting constituency.

Another pan-democratic lawmaker, Dennis Kwok of the Civic Party who represented the legal-sector constituency, said Wednesday’s discussion showed exactly that the government’s earlier claims of Hong Kong having no separation of powers among the executive, judiciary and legislature were untrue.

The fact that the administration had to put its proposal to change judiciary rules to the legislature for scrutiny meant that the chief executive could not decide everything on her own, Kwok said.

His speech was repeatedly disrupted by Beijing loyalist Starry Lee, who was chairing the meeting. Pro-Beijing legislators were supportive of the government’s proposal.

