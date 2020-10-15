Blind to China’s religious persecution, Vatican seeks to extend compromising agreement

As China and the Vatican move to renew a controversial agreement signed in 2018 amid unyielding crackdown on religious freedoms in mainland China, priests and followers expressed worries as the deal has only brought more harm than good.

The Sino-Vatican deal marks a historic breakthrough since the Chinese Communist party severed ties with the Roman Catholic church in 1951, two years after it came to power. The Catholic Church in China has long been separated into two: one endorsed by the authorities and an underground one recognized by the Holy See but not the state. The landmark 2018 deal between Beijing and Rome allowed China to appoint bishops and gave the Pope the veto power.

While the Vatican lifted the excommunication of seven illegitimate bishops appointed by the Chinese authorities, it did not ease religious repression in mainland China. Local underground churches saw growing crackdown, including raids and evictions.

“The places where we gathered are shut down. They called our gatherings illegal,” said Chiu, a Catholic believer in Baoding, Hebei. Followers kept a low profile during the Midnight Mass last Christmas as the Christmas festivities were prohibited.

“The persecution grew after the agreement was signed. They dismantled churches and banned the underaged from following, a move that has no doubt prevented the next generation of believers,” said a priest based in the South. “There is no freedom. They forced us to join the official churches and threatened us with the national security law.”

He questioned if the Holy See cares about the plight of the underground church. “Did Pope Francis say a single word even though a few Chinese bishops are now in jail? James Su, bishop of the diocese of Baoding, is still missing. How can they talk about an agreement when this is the state of the church?”

China passed the Regulation on Religious Affairs and the Religious Group Regulations in 2018 and 2020 respectively, which stepped up its curbs on religious freedoms, including banning minors from entering churches and requiring government approval for religious activities. Last November, Politburo member Wang Yan ordered a full revision of the Bible, prompting widespread worries of censorship.

Apart from underground churches, members of official churches also faced pressure from the authorities. Bible classes were banned without a reason, plainclothes officers spied outside the church while those who held gatherings online were interrogated, said Stephen, a Catholic church member in Guangzhou.

Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher confirmed earlier this month that the Vatican has proposed a two-year extension of the agreement. The agreement was “a little tiny glimmer of an opening, a window,” he quoted Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong questioned how many times the Pope could exercise his veto power, given the intensifying religious persecution in China and the deal’s lack of transparency.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play