Xi wants Hong Kong youth to live on mainland to boost ‘sense of belonging’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on Hong Kong youth to move to mainland China to “strengthen their sense of belonging to the motherland,” nearly a year after anti-government protests led by young people shook the city to its core.

The proposal prompted questions from critics in Hong Kong. Those who grew up participating in cultural exchange tours to the mainland said their sense of belonging to the country had nothing to do with how frequently they visited the mainland, but rather how the government treated its people.

Xi was speaking at celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Shenzhen as a special economic zone of China when he said that to achieve more integration between Hong Kong, Macao and the mainland, “thoroughly and accurately” implementing the “one country, two systems” principle would be the key.

The development of the Greater Bay Area would enrich the implementation of “one country, two systems” and realize the modernization of socialism, he said, adding that “this is the historical mission given to Shenzhen from the party’s central leadership in the new era.”

Collaboration among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao should be fully utilized to attract more young people from Hong Kong and Macao to study, work and live in the Greater Bay Area and facilitate their “in-depth” integration and exchange so as to boost their sense of belonging to the motherland, Xi noted.

Critics said that years of patriotic education since the 1997 handover were already saturated with cultural exchange trips across mainland China and yet they had proven to be ineffective.

Kex Leung, a former president of the Education University Students' Union, said he was born in 1997 and had been a regular in cultural exchange tours to the mainland since his primary school years. He was even a Chinese cultural ambassador as a student.

“But these programs have nothing to do with our sense of belonging to China. Our negative impression of the mainland government comes from issues such as the poor human rights conditions on the mainland, and these cannot be eradicated no matter how many times we visit the mainland,” Leung said.

Cases such as the detention and radio silence of 12 Hongkongers who were caught by Guangdong officials while trying to flee to Taiwan would make it hard to change people’s perceptions of the mainland authorities, he added.

Students had been taking a lot of government-sponsored cultural exchange tours to the mainland over the years, but while they had been shown the positive image of the country during their visits, they also have other channels to learn about the other side of the story, pan-democratic education-sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen said.

The best way to boost Hongkongers' sense of belonging was to return to Hong Kong its freedoms and rights and to stop destroying “one country, two systems,” he said.

