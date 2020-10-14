Huawei founder, coronavirus expert among guests at Xi Jinping’s Shenzhen speech

China’s leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan, who has been credited with the country’s success in fighting the coronavirus, and Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei were among the guests who attended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech on Wednesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Shenzhen as a special economic zone.

The speech, which was delivered at the Qianhai International Conference Center in Shenzhen, outlined Beijing’s vision for the special economic zone and its role in the Greater Bay Area.

Other guests included Evergrande Group Chairperson Xu Jiayin, China Vanke Chairperson Yu Liang and BGI Group Chairperson Wang Jian.

Tencent’s founder and chairperson, Pony Ma, was conspicuously absent from the event, despite being honored as a role model for innovators by the Guangdong and Shenzhen governments.

Ma had been absent from Tencent’s annual general meeting last year and also did not participate in this year’s “two sessions” — a yearly assembly in Beijing of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference — raising questions about his health.

As part of Shenzhen’s celebrations, authorities recognized 40 people as “outstanding role models” for innovators and entrepreneurs. Aside from Ma, the list also included SF Express Chairperson Wang Wei; BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu; Ping An Insurance CEO and Chairperson Ma Mingzhe; and former president of China Merchants Bank, Ma Weihua.

Also in attendance were Gordon Wu, chairperson of Hong Kong’s Hopewell Holdings; engineering professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Li Zexiang; as well as Xu Yangsheng, president of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play