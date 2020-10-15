Threaten war to prevent war, US ex-defense official tells Jimmy Lai

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai discussed the growing tensions at the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of war in his latest Twitter Live chat on Thursday with former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz, who asserted that “the best way to prevent war is to threaten war.”

Both agreed that despite the escalating conflicts between the U.S. and China, all three countries, including Taiwan, would not want to go into war. “The status quo isn’t bad, except the military status quo. I think it should be strengthened by stronger American commitment and more preparation from the U.S. to come to the help of Taiwan,” said Wolfowitz.

Wolfowitz was dubbed “the hawks' hawk” for his policy, before he joined the American Enterprise Institute and researched on issues of development and national security. “I think we understand that letting Taiwan go without a fight is not a good idea,” said the visiting scholar. “The one who starts a war with China would be the People’s Republic of China, not the United States, and not Taiwan.”

The Trump administration has recently proposed arms sales to Taiwan, which are useful and much needed in delaying any attack on the self-governed island, he added. “One has to be very hard-nosed at this point. Gestures about sovereignty and foreign recognition are nice to have but a solid defense capability and relationship with the U.S. are the most important things.”

In a recent opinion published in the Wall Street Journal, he cited the example of the Korean war to argue for the credible threat of military action against China.

“Unfortunately, economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure are unlikely to be sufficient” to force Chinese President Xi Jinping to recalculate the cost of an attack on Taiwan, “given how little impact such measures have had in Xinjiang or Hong Kong”, he wrote.

Lai also expressed concerns about the dwindling freedom of religion in Hong Kong as well as possible censorship on Christian materials and books. He also urged the world to pay attention to the 12 young Hong Kong activists who remain detained in mainland China. “We need your help,” the 72-year-old democracy activist said.

