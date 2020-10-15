Apple Daily wins big at Wan-Ifra Asian Digital Media Awards

Apple Daily came out on top at the annual Asian Digital Media Awards on Thursday, clinching two golds for its subscription strategy and marketing campaign.

The predominantly Chinese-language newspaper won two out of 10 categories in the prestigious event, hosted by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) online on Thursday from Singapore.

Apple Daily’s subscription strategy, titled “News that’s worth paying for,” bagged the gold award in Best Paid Content Strategy.

Its second gold was for a marketing campaign named “Uncovering the Truth, Confronting Injustice.”

Gold award winners are eligible to compete with their winning counterparts from other regions in Wan-Ifra’s World Digital Media Awards. The results will be announced next June at the World News Media Congress 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Other winners included Reuters in Singapore, Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, Singapore’s national broadsheet the Straits Times and Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post, for categories ranging from best news website to best news project on COVID-19.

Apple Daily launched an online English news service in June. The publication went on to scoop 26 prizes in August at the Spark Awards, where it was named Media Brand of the Year and Media Owner of the Year.

Apple Daily wishes to thank readers for your support. Regardless of the rocky path ahead, every Apple Daily reporter and staffer will continue to work hard and press on for the sake of press freedom and for our readers.

