Canadian Prime Minister slams China on ‘coercive diplomacy’ and Hong Kong, Xinjiang human rights

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned China that its “coercive diplomacy,” suppressions of Hong Kong and detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang are counterproductive for itself and the rest of the world.

Trudeau’s criticisms came on Tuesday during a press conference that marked the 50th anniversary of Canada establishing formal diplomatic ties with China.

“We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China’s approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau also noted Canada’s “concern for the protection of human rights” and referenced Hong Kong and the Uighurs.

Canada would continue to work with fellow like-minded nations around the world “to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us,” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused Canada of “intentionally twisting facts,” and said China has expressed its diplomatic discontent.

Zhao slammed Canada for unreasonably detaining Chinese technology giant Huawei’s deputy chairperson, Meng Wanzhou, who had not violated any Canadian laws. Ottawa was “hypocritical and weak” as it failed to tell the truth to its citizens, and the Meng incident was the real case of arbitrary detention and coercive diplomacy, Zhao said.

The relationship between Beijing and Ottawa turned sour after Canadian authorities arrested Meng at Vancouver International Airport following an extradition request from the United States. China then arrested two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

China accused the pair of threatening national security, but foreign experts believe the move was retaliation for Meng’s detention.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play