Undisclosed itinerary of Xi’s Shenzhen visit draws speculation

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Shenzhen visit continues to draw attention online as speculation about his tour schedule keeps swirling.

According to official state media, Xi presented flowers to the statue of Comrade Deng Xiaoping at Lianhuashan Park on Wednesday afternoon, after attending the decennial anniversary celebration of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in the morning.

However, a netizen who has also visited Peng Cheng Laboratory in the district of Nanshan wrote that “Supporting research and development, this is something only the wealthy Shenzhen can do.” Multiple coaches were seen parking along the road, according to footage he posted earlier. A large number of public security officers were also present at the scene, but they did not disperse the huge crowds gathering and taking videos.

Peng Cheng Laboratory is devoted to research on the application of artificial intelligence, online information said. It was among several major institutions, including the National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen, introduced by the Science, Technology and Innovation Commission of Shenzhen Municipality during a press conference earlier this year.

Xi is reportedly inspecting Guangzhou on Thursday and is expected to visit the Guangzhou Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Pilot Zone in Pazhou, where major Chinese tech giants including Tencent, Alibaba, GOME Electrical Appliances, Vipshop and Xiaomi have their offices.

Xi also spoke to the Equatorial Guinea’s President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, over a phone call on Thursday. He called on the two countries to consolidate political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation.

