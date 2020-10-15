US warns tough sanctions on banks tied to Hong Kong officials

The U.S. State Department submitted its first report mandated by the Hong Kong Autonomy Act to the Congress on Wednesday, naming 10 top officials including Chief Executive Carrie Lam for undermining the city’s autonomy. The report also formally warned international banks that conducting significant transactions with them would bring severe sanctions.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, signed by President Donald Trump in July, requires the Secretary of the Treasury to submit a report to the Congress to identify any foreign financial institutions which knowingly conduct a significant transaction with those being sanctioned in no later than 60 days.

The current report did not name any individual institution, but HSBC and Standard Chartered has drawn criticism from U.S. and U.K politicians in June for backing the national security law.

“The release of this report underscores our ongoing objection to Beijing’s actions that are intentionally designed to erode the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and impose the CCP’s oppressive policies,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

The CCP has systematically dismantled the autonomy that Beijing promised to the Hong Kong people and the world in a U.N.-registered treaty, she said. She also noted the chilling effect of the new law on democratic institutions, human rights, judicial independence, and individual freedoms in Hong Kong.

“The United States has publicly condemned an increasing number of problematic actions taken by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to stifle dissent and eviscerate Hong Kong’s autonomy,” she said, citing the founding of the national security office, mass arrests of peaceful protesters and “the politically motivated delay” of the legislative elections.

The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on 11 individuals for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, all of whom are included in this report, except for former police chief Stephen Lo.

The report also detailed the reasons why every individual was named. Carrie Lam signed the national security law into effect as well as invoked emergency powers to restrict the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, including postponing the elections for one year.

While Lam said she would “laugh off” any sanctions as she had no assets in the U.S., the Act also prevents international banks from conducting property or banking transactions and investments in equity or debt with her.

