Ugly row mars poll for world’s most beautiful as China flag used on Taiwan faces

A ranking of the world’s 100 best-looking faces by U.S. film-review site TC Candler has marked Taiwan nominees with the flag of mainland China instead of that of the self-ruled island.

Voting is underway for the site’s annual contest, in which several celebrities from Taiwan were nominated, including singers Chou Tzu-yu, Hebe Tien, Jolin Tsai and Yoga Lin, as well as actors Hannah Quinlivan, Lin Chi-ling, Joseph Chang and Chang Chen.

Taiwanese netizens found that on TCCAsia, an account linked to the event on the Twitter-like microblogging site Weibo, all Taiwan nominees were marked with the five-star red flag of the People’s Republic of China.

Chou, a singer in South Korean girl group TWICE, was TC Candler’s most beautiful face of 2019. When the result was announced, Chou was shown with both the five-star red flag and that for the Republic of China.

This isn’t the first time TC Candler has been dragged into the controversy over the status of Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province that will be reunited with the motherland — by force if needed. Last year, the company issued a statement on its official Asia Pacific regional account supporting the One China principle and opposing secession. It also defended using the Chinese flag for Taiwan celebrities, since it said this reflected their nationalities.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play