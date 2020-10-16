Editorial: Lies and slanders, rogue authoritarian regime knows no bounds｜Apple Daily HK

by Li Ping

As Hong Kong marches towards one country, one system, the SAR government has not only become a puppet government, but also inherited the rogue characteristics of an authoritarian regime that lies and slanders with no bounds. From the 12 Hongkongers who were “escorted” by the Hong Kong police for extradition to the mainland, to the deregistration of Alliance Primary School’s teacher, to the Chief Executive’s postponement of the Policy Address on the grounds of seeking support from the central government, to the Bureau of Commerce and Economics refusing to include Taiwan into the discussion of the travel bubble, to the Chief Executive claiming “societal demand” for mainland-dwelling Hongkongers to be allowed to vote, to pro-CCP legislators threatening to call the police on the pro-democracy camp via national security law…the Carrie Lam regime is performing rule by lies daily and creating the illusion of Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity.

As more is revealed for the case of the 12 Hongkongers being trapped into extradition, the police have yet to agree to disclose the mission details of the fixed-wing aircraft operation that day. Chris Tang even declared it inappropriate for the details of the operation to be disclosed for fear of giving criminals ideas. Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, once slandered the 12 Hongkongers for attempting to separate Hong Kong from China, Matthew Cheung claimed that the SAR government has been closely following the case; but 50 days in, neither the families nor the commissioned lawyers have been able to reach and meet with the detained. Hongkongers are increasingly fearful of the mainland Chinese legal system, and even more so towards being extradited for violating the Hong Kong national security law. This is perhaps exactly what the CCP and Hong Kong commies wanted to accomplish by orchestrating the extradition of these 12 Hongkongers.

Since the incident, the remarks by the CCP and Hong Kong commies are completely untrusted by Hongkongers, especially the families of the 12, and certainly they, themselves, know very well that they are lying. As former Soviet Union writer and winner of Nobel Prize in Literature said, “We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying.” Why? Because this is how they govern – it is not to make us believe, but to make us obey.

From the incident of the deregistration of the Alliance Primary School teacher, Carrie Lam’s regime’s lies have had no bounds, and their slanders have been sheer professional performance. The Education Bureau lambasted the relevant module for describing Hong Kong independence for 80 minutes, but did not mention that the same module also included clips with the opposition towards the notion of Hong Kong independence by Carrie Lam and Ronny Tong; the authority claimed that the incident has a severe impact on students, but the truth is that it was all about guiding students for a discussion, and some skeptical students also questioned the effectiveness of Hong Kong independence as a solution to the Mainland-Hong Kong problem. The Education Bureau is but tricking the public opinion and making groundless accusations to the teacher. Kevin Yeung even said that if schools must discuss Hong Kong independence, they could only come to one conclusion, that “Hong Kong independence is not feasible in Hong Kong.” If a classroom discussion would only lend to one conclusion, how is it even a discussion? That is indoctrination, brainwashing, and betrayal of the purpose of education.

In particular, the Carrie Lam regime’s govern by lies and slanders have intensified since the enactment of the Hong Kong national security law, with actions and words aimed at safeguarding national security. Before the black-boxed implementation of the law, Carrie Lam and the high-ranking officers have repeated time and again that the law would only target a very small number of people and would have no retroactivity, that Hongkongers' freedom of speech, assembly, organization would still be guaranteed, and that Hong Kong’s judicial independence would not be affected. However, as 12 Hongkongers have been extradited, and as the teacher at Alliance Primary School has been banned from entering a school campus for life, it is clear what the truth is.

The Wuhan virus pandemic continues to rage on and tourism suffers. The SAR government wrote to 11 countries to discuss establishing a travel bubble, but Taiwan, the most-traveled-to destination from Hong Kong, is not on the list. The Hong Kong-Taipei route was listed as the world’s busiest international route by the international aviation information agency OAG for three consecutive years, and is still ranked second with close to 30,000 flights last year. Be it to satisfy the need of the two places, or be it to assist the tourism industry, how can Taiwan be excluded from the travel bubble? Edward Yau gave no explanation yesterday, was it because he had not yet found an excuse to lie to Hongkongers, or to throw Taiwan under the bus?

Moreover, when Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) applied last month for an Oct. 1 rally titled “Do not forget the righteous ones, release 12”, not only was it banned by the police, that person who self-proclaimed to be above the law jumped out and clamored that the Damocles' sword of the Hong Kong national security law is hanging above and will not allow for people to mess with Hong Kong. In China, even marches on the National Day, or anti-U.S. and anti-Japan demonstrations are banned, let alone topics disliked by the party and the emperor. Today in Hong Kong, it is up to you to call it a large number or a small number, free or not free, where to place these ballot boxes, and whether these pro-democracy legislators who have remained in the Legislative Council are violating the national security law. Not only is the freedom of speech and freedom of assembly guaranteed, but even democracy!

