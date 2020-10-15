Condoms brand Durex fined US$120,000 in China for two raunchy ads

British condom-maker Durex was fined 810,000 yuan (US$120,330) in China for two of its advertisements considered by mainland authorities to be too raunchy for local audiences.

News of the fines were circulated online on Wednesday, referring to two ads aired in 2017 and 2019. In September 2017, a company related to Durex promoted a new sex toy vibrator on the Tmall e-commerce platform with the campaign slogan “35 methods to burn your lust.” The company was fined for violating China’s Advertising Law over obscene wordings, according to a decision notice issued by the Shanghai Municipal Administration for Market Regulation.

Durex was fined again for a post on its official Weibo account in April 2019, which was a collaboration with drinks brand Hey Tea. The slogan “Not one drop can stay tonight,” was deemed by authorities as a violation of social morals under the Advertising Law.

The condom manufacturer is widely known for its creative advertising that often attracts strong engagement, shares and comments online. After the announcement of Apple’s new iPhone 12 smartphone this week — boasting 5G network capability — Durex created a new campaign poster to promote its performance condoms, with the slogan “5G is fast, but you can slow down.” It also included a caption: “Some things cannot go too fast.”

