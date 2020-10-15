Weekly flight of Taiwan military turns back after failing to enter Hong Kong airspace

Hong Kong blocked the entry of a regular flight chartered by Taiwan’s military into its airspace on Thursday morning, citing danger in the area below 26,000 feet, Taiwanese media reported.

The plane, with 55 security and defense staffers on board, was heading from Kaohsiung to Dongsha Island when it received a request from Hong Kong’s aviation authorities to turn back, Taiwan’s United Daily News said. It subsequently returned to Kaohsiung International Airport for safety reasons.

Dongsha Island, also known as Pratas Island, is located outside of Taiwan’s flight information region despite the fact that it belongs to Kaohsiung’s Cijing district. Planes going in the direction of Dongsha are required to report to Hong Kong’s Area Control Center and wait for directions from the center as the airspace falls under Hong Kong’s jurisdiction.

The chartered flight in question, 9051/9052, was operated by Uni Air, a subsidiary of the Evergreen Group, which also manages Eva Air. It is a weekly route that takes off from Kaohsiung every Thursday and flies employees of the Coast Guard Administration and Ministry of National Defense between Taiwan and Dongsha, where the airport mainly serves military purposes.

According to the news report, the plane departed from Kaohsiung at 9:05 a.m. and turned back at 9:44 a.m. Its entry to Hong Kong’s flight information region was rejected by the city’s Area Control Center, which cited military drills. The 55 passengers from the Taiwanese coast guard and defense ministry landed at 10:22 a.m. in Kaohsiung.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department has yet to respond to Apple Daily’s request for comment.

Lieutenant General Chen Kuo-hua, director of the Taiwanese air force’s political warfare, told Apple Daily Taiwan that they were investigating the incident and would offer further explanation once more information was available.

Hong Kong lawmaker Jeremy Tam, a former pilot with Cathay Pacific Airways, told Apple Daily that it was normal to deny planes entry to certain flight information regions due to unexpected incidents such as military conflicts. He said that Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department must explain whether, in this instance, it was targeting one particular flight from Taiwan or all flights at that particular time.

