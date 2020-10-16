CtiTV News of Taiwan should have gone off air ages ago for fake news: academic

A dispute has broken out over the license renewal application of a pro-China news television channel in Taiwan known for error-prone reporting, as the opposition party accuses broadcasting regulators of interfering in the freedom of speech while an academic suggests it should have been taken off the air long ago.

CtiTV News of Taiwan is expected to face a grilling over its dodgy coverage at an unprecedented regulatory hearing scheduled on Oct. 26 by the National Communications Commission, which the Beijing-friendly political party Kuomintang says is out to reject the license bid by setting up a biased review process.

The television station is the news channel of Taiwanese cable news network Chung T’ien TV, which belongs to the Want Want China Times Group. It is labelled as “red” media that favors mainland China, and has been fined many times for airing fake news and breaching broadcasting rules.

The operating licenses of Taiwanese television stations are renewed every six years, and as CtiTV’s license will expire by the end of this year, the NCC will hold a hearing before making a decision on the renewal application.

The opposition KMT claims that the outcome has been decided and slams the ruling Democratic Progressive Party for intervening in freedom of the press.

In response, the NCC says it does not have any predetermined position or decision, adding that the whole hearing will be broadcast live for public comments.

The Executive Yuan has also spoken up, saying that it has never interfered with the NCC’s operations to carry out its duties independently.

In June last year, tens of thousands of protesters in Taiwan filled the streets to demonstrate against “red” media outlets that were believed to take editorial orders from Beijing authorities.

CtiTV should have been closed earlier because of the funding it obtained from mainland China and the sensational journalism it practiced, which Taiwanese people protested against last year, Chou Weihang from Fu Jen Catholic University told Apple Daily. He defended the NCC’s move as being “unrelated to press freedom.”

Chou believed that as the broadcaster’s senior management were related to the DPP, the discussion about its license renewal had not been undertaken until this year.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play