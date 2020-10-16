Canada should halt asylum for Hong Kong’s ‘violent criminal’ protesters: Chinese envoy

China wants Canada to stop granting asylum to pro-democracy protesters from Hong Kong, who are nothing more than “violent criminals”, the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa said on Thursday.

In a virtual press conference, Ambassador Cong Peiwu said Hong Kong protesters are lawbreakers who are emboldened by the asylum Canada has granted to some of them.

“We strongly urge the Canadian side not [to] grant so-called political asylum to those violent criminals in Hong Kong because it is the interference in China’s domestic affairs,” he said. “And certainly, it will embolden those violent criminals.”

If Canada really cares about the good health and safety of the city’s 300,000 Canadian passport holders, and cares about Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, it should support the effort to suppress such crimes, Cong warned.

Cong’s remarks came after Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper last week reported that Ottawa had accepted a married Hong Kong couple as refugees, granting them protection in early September. The couple, in their early 30s, took part in last year’s mass protests opposing Hong Kong’s government’s extradition law bill, the report said.

The Chinese diplomat also rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation that China is using coercive diplomacy by detaining two Canadian men in retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at the Chinese tech giant Huawei. Meng was arrested in Canada on an American extradition warrant.

Cong claimed that the two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were detained in mainland China for allegedly endangering China’s national security, while Canada’s arrest of Meng was arbitrary.

Cong also demanded that Canada release Meng immediately, but said her case was not linked to the prosecutions of Kovrig and Spavor.

