Qingdao public health officials suspended after new COVID-19 outbreak

Public health officials in the Chinese city of Qingdao have been suspended after a local outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The city in Shandong province recorded 13 new cases as of Thursday morning, including one in critical condition, three severe and the remaining showing little or no symptoms.

Qingdao Municipal Health Commission director Sui Zhenhua was suspended and investigated, according to a decision made by the city’s party committee on Wednesday. Deng Kai, head of Qingdao Chest Hospital where most of the cases were discovered, has also been removed from office and placed under investigation.

Yang Xixiang, deputy director of the Organization Department of the city’s party committee, has taken over at the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission. More than 9.94 million people in five administrative regions have been tested for COVID-19 with results released for 7.64 million people, according to official data. No new cases were found.

The 38-year-old man in critical condition was injected with plasma antibodies of a cured patient, according to Sun Yunbo, deputy head of the Qingdao University Medical Group. The patient is receiving care with Chinese and Western medicine treatments and ventilation by machine, with his condition improving, Sun said.

Meanwhile, the Beijing Leading Group on Epidemic Control of COVID-19 said a second wave of cases have emerged globally and the city must guard from imported cases, as autumn and winter are the peak seasons for infectious respiratory cases. Tighter measures will be imposed on people entering Beijing from medium to high-risk areas including Qingdao. The group reminded citizens not to travel for leisure or work unless essential.

