Mass call for Canada to grant Hong Kong protesters permanent residency

More than a hundred civil groups and members of parliament in Canada issued a joint statement this week asking Canada to grant permanent residency and protection to people from Hong Kong who were at risk of political persecution.

The 118 groups and MPs said that Canada could offer help to international students and expatriates who were living in the country and had taken part in local protests to support a democracy movement back home, according to the statement, issued on Thursday.

Gloria Fung, president of the Canada-Hong Kong Link, said they had noted mass arrests and an assault on civil rights after a national security law was introduced in Hong Kong.

The group called on the Ottawa government to offer the Safe Harbor Program to Hongkongers in need. Canadian authorities must also invoke the Sergei Magnitsky Law to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials who instituted the national security law and those who violated human rights, the group said, suggesting that Ottawa ban those officials and their immediate family members from Canada and freeze their Canadian assets.

The Canadian government could draw up a list of Hong Kong people under political prosecution whose passports had been confiscated, Fung said. They could be categorized as “essential travelers” and provided with travel documents to help them leave Hong Kong, she said.

For people who had arrived in Canada seeking asylum, Fung’s group suggested that the government grant them permanent residency gradually.

It also proposed including in the program those international students and expatriates from Hong Kong who had joined protests in Canada and risked being charged under Hong Kong’s national security law for “collusion with foreign forces.”

A Hong Kong student named “Brave,” who had been studying in Canada since 2016, said he expected to stay on after graduation.

Brave had actively joined protests and other activities in Canada that supported the Hong Kong democracy movement, and had found himself stalked and harassed by people in the country who sided with mainland China.

He was postponing the renewal of his passport, fearing arrest for “colluding with foreign forces” if he returned to Hong Kong.

Brave said there were many other Hong Kong students staying in Canada who faced the same difficulties, including financial problems. He hoped the Canadian government would provide assistance and protect them in the country.

