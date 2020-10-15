US State Department seeks to blacklist Alibaba’s Ant Group ahead of IPOs: report

The Department of State has reportedly submitted a proposal for the United States administration to add China’s Ant Group, an Alibaba affiliate that is seeking a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, to a trade blacklist.

It made the proposal in anticipation of the financial technology firm’s listing plans, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

U.S. officials in the administration feared the Chinese government could access sensitive banking data belonging to Americans, Reuters reported.

China hardliners in Washington are seeking to send a message to deter U.S. investors from taking part in Ant’s initial public offerings, according to the report. The two IPOs combined could be worth up to a record US$35 billion.

When Washington adds a company to its blacklist, called an entity list, U.S. firms will find it more difficult to sell high-tech items to that company. The entity list has become the tool of choice for the administration of Donald Trump to punish Chinese companies, with sometimes questionable real-world impact, according to Reuters.

Chinese tech giant Huawei was dealt a blow when it was banned from accessing U.S. technology, but the impact on Ant could be more symbolic and would not prevent American investors from taking a stake in the firm, Reuters reported.

The Trump administration has stopped short of imposing tougher measures on China, such as freezing assets in the U.S., with many attributing this to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s dovish stance on Beijing.

Last week, Senator Marco Rubio urged the U.S. government to consider taking measures to delay Ant’s IPOs.

The departments of State, Defense, Energy and Commerce jointly form an End User Review Committee to decide which companies to put on the entity list. The Defense and Commerce departments declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The State and Energy departments did not respond to requests for comment.

Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, also declined to comment. The company told Reuters in a recent statement that only 5% of its business was outside China.

Beijing opposed the “bully” Washington for its abuse of the concept of national security and of its national power to oppress foreign countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday. He urged the U.S. to respect market economy and fair trade rules to provide an open and non-discriminating business environment.

“China will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” he said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that China’s securities regulator was investigating a potential conflict of interest in Ant’s planned stock listings, delaying the IPO approval.

