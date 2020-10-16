No sign of military drill when Hong Kong refused to let plane enter airspace: Taiwan

Taiwan rejected Hong Kong’s reason for turning back a weekly chartered flight on Thursday, saying it found upon checking that no Chinese military exercises were underway in the air or at sea around the region at the time.

Not only that, but China’s Maritime Safety Administration had not issued an aviation ban, thus normal passage was allowed in the region for any flight that met international aviation rules, Taiwanese defense minister Yen De-fa said on Friday.

Yeh called on the Beijing government to respect global rules of flying and to refrain from undermining the international aviation order.

The incident on Thursday involved a Uni Air plane chartered by the Taiwanese military to take supplies to its outpost on Dongsha Island, also known as Pratas Island, in the South China Sea. The plane, carrying 55 passengers, was heading from Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan to Dongsha when it was forced to return to Kaohsiung after Hong Kong air traffic controllers did not grant permission to enter the city’s flight information region.

Hong Kong’s air traffic controllers had told the pilot that there were “dangerous activities” happening below 26,000 feet and that was why the aircraft could not be allowed to enter the airspace, according to a statement issued by Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said flying activities should be conducted based on international aviation rules. Su said he needed time to understand the issue before commenting on whether the entry denial originated from mainland Chinese authorities.

Transport minister Lin Chia-lung in Taipei reminded Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department to issue a warning notice in advance in accordance with international aviation rules.

