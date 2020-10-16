Hong Kong minister under fire for backstage visit to COVID-19 orchestra member

Hong Kong’s home affairs minister came under fire after he met members of an orchestra, one of whose members later tested positive for COVID-19, during a backstage visit last week that may have violated venue regulations.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui and his boss Chief Executive Carrie Lam were in the audience at a performance by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre last Friday.

After the concert ended, Tsui went backstage to visit the musicians for about five minutes. Bass clarinetist Lorenzo Iosco, on Wednesday was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. All 90 fellow members of the orchestra were listed as close contacts and put under quarantine.

The cultural center forbid backstage visits, performers who have rented a venue at the cultural center told Apple Daily.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department told them in a notice last month that no person other than performers and crew members were allowed to go backstage, the performers said. Tsui’s actions also went against efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they said.

Tsui returned negative for COVID-19 in a test conducted on Wednesday, the Home Affairs Bureau said on Thursday. The minister wore a mask throughout his five minutes backstage and he only had contact with one musician, the bureau added.

The bureau did not respond to Apple Daily’s inquiry on whether Tsui had breached the venue regulation banning backstage visits.

Lam showed negative results in tests taken early this week, her office said. The chief executive only gave a speech outside the concert hall before the show when the orchestra was preparing backstage, and did not have any contact with Iosco, the office said.

