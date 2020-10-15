Hong Kong court issues arrest warrants for self-exiled activists Nathan Law, Sunny Cheung

Hong Kong authorities have issued arrest warrants for self-exiled democracy activists Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, who face prosecution after participating in this year’s banned June 4 candlelight vigil marking mainland China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The pair are among 26 pro-democracy figures facing charges related to unauthorized assembly over the Victoria Park event this summer. Prosecutors confirmed on Thursday that warrants against Law and Cheung were issued yesterday by Principal Magistrate Peter Law.

Nathan Law, a former lawmaker, left Hong Kong for the United Kingdom in late June, before he was served with the summons for the case. Cheung also left the city in August but has not disclosed his location due to safety concerns.

Hong Kong police this year banned the annual candlelight vigil normally held on June 4 for the first time, citing public health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26 defendants face 39 charges in total, with each of the charges carrying a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was charged with incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly.

Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, Richard Tsoi, Figo Chan, Andrew Wan, Leung Yiu-chung, Cheung Man-kwong, Kwok Wing-kin, Leung Kam-wai, Chiu Yan-loy, Mak Hoi-wah and Chow Hang-tung were each charged with one count of incitement and one count of taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

Lee — a leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, the vigil’s organizer — also faces an additional charge of holding an unauthorized assembly.

Leung Kwok-wah, Cyd Ho, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, Wu Chi-wai, Eddie Chu, Joshua Wong, Lester Shum, Tiffany Yuen, Jannelle Leung, Gwyneth Ho and Yeung Sum were charged with knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

On Thursday, prosecutors transferred the case from the Magistrates' Court to the District Court. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

