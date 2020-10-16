‘Cheerleaders for China,’ the Bidens touched base with Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping

Warm ties between the Biden family and the Beijing leadership have been a source of criticism about Joe Biden since he joined the race for the White House, among other claims of conflict of interest plaguing their lucrative business deals overseas.

Biden, the United States presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, and his second son Hunter Biden are dubbed “cheerleaders for China” because of their connections with Chinese authorities.

According to a 40-page investigative report obtained by the Apple Daily edition in Taiwan, Hunter Biden sealed a number of business deals with the Chinese during the course of his father’s service as U.S. vice president from 2009 to 2017.

For the Bidens, their Chinese odyssey began way back in 1979, at the start of Sino-American diplomatic ties, the report showed. Less than a year into the new bilateral relationship, Joe Biden visited China for the first time in his capacity as senator of the U.S. state of Delaware and held talks many times with Chinese paramount leader Deng Xiaoping.

Since then, Joe Biden has been a pro-China figure in U.S. politics. He pushed for Chinese membership in the World Trade Organization in the late 1990s, culminating in China’s entry to the WTO in 2001, when he was the chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Joe Biden’s election victory in 2009 as vice president to Barack Obama was soon followed by the start of his son’s preparations to expand the family’s business network to China.

Hunter Biden’s first trip to China was made in April 2010, when he met a number of prominent Chinese tycoons with the help of a Taiwanese businessman, Michael Lin. Two years later, Biden completed his first business deal on the mainland when China Wanxiang Holdings invested US$1.25 billion in the Chicago-based GreatPoint Energy to finance the development of Xinjiang coal resources to natural gas.

It was understood that GreatPoint Energy was at that time just a start-up company with 30 staffers and yet it caught the eye of the Chinese government by virtue of being a client of Hunter Biden’s investment advisory firm; Wanxiang, meanwhile, had close ties with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

The deal was the biggest venture-capital foreign investment in the U.S. in 2012. Xi Jinping, then the vice president of China, flew personally to Los Angeles to take part in the contract signing ceremony.

The second deal that the Bidens completed was the establishment of Sino-U.S. private equity firm BHR Partners in June 2013 by Chinese state-owned enterprise Bohai Capital and Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC.

Bohai is an asset management firm backed by the state-owned Bank of China. Rosemont was found by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, whose stepfather was former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry. The capital of BHR Partners is in excess of US$2 billion at the moment.

In 2013, Joe and Hunter Biden visited China together and met with Xi. Two weeks after the meeting, another company founded by Hunter Biden completed a private capital investment deal worth US$1.5 billion, according to American conservative author Peter Schweizer, writing in his book “Secret Empires.”

However, after the end of his father’s vice-presidency in 2017, Hunter Biden had a hard time continuing with the business in China.

He received a 2.8 carat diamond from Ye Jianming, chair of CEFC China Energy, after a private meeting, the investigative report said. It was understood that Hunter Biden promised Ye to seek out U.S. business opportunities. But Ye was later put under detention in China on charges of bribery.

The latest investment by Hunter Biden in China is also under criticism, involving private company Face++, a developer of facial recognition technology. It is understood that Chinese law enforcers are using the company’s technology to monitor Muslims in Xinjiang, a region with reportedly widespread human rights abuses.

