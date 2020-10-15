Lifan Group boss Yin Mingshan and family under probe for market misconduct

China’s securities regulator has started an investigation into “motorcycle king” Yin Mingshan, founder of the now indebted Lifan Group, and members of his family for allegedly manipulating the market by disclosing information.

Yin, 82, received notification from the China Securities Regulatory Commission that he was the subject of an active investigation. His second wife Chen Qiaofeng, son Yin Xidi and daughter Yin Suowei were also listed as under probe.

The Shanghai-listed Lifan Industry Group (601777) said in a notice that Yin and his three family members were company directors and that the four collectively owned 0.49% of the stock. They also indirectly held another 47.08% through their ownership of Lifan Holdings.

The company said that the investigation was focused on its shareholders and was unrelated to the day-to-day operation and management. Normal business would continue unaffected, it added.

Lifan added that it had filed for rehabilitative bankruptcy and had begun judicial procedures. It had also started seeking investors for a company restructuring but warned of the risk of being declared bankrupt if the restructuring failed.

Yin founded the Lifan Group in 1992 with an investment of 200,000 yuan as a motorcycle maker, and produced its first car in 2006. He was also known for buying a football team in 2000 that went on to become the first national champion from Chongqing.

The entrepreneur retired in 2017 at age 79, but returned two years later to the company as it faced dire straits.

Lifan’s debt totaled 31 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion) in June last year, with 60% due within a year, while assets stood at 41.5 billion yuan, company filings showed.

Analysts have said that Lifan underestimated the challenges of making cars and overspent on transitioning the motorcycle company into an auto manufacturer.

In 2019, Yin’s granddaughter Yin Anni, 25, took up a supervisory role in the company and was said to be his eventual successor at Lifan’s top role.

