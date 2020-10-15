No flying for woman with depression, tremors and outburst: Chinese airline

A budget airline declined to let a woman suffering from depression board a domestic flight in China due to “safety concerns,” drawing accusations of discrimination from internet users.

The woman had planned to take a Spring Airlines flight from Weihai Dashuibo Airport in eastern Shandong province to Nanjing in Jiangsu province on Tuesday to seek treatment for depression, according to her boyfriend, who posted the episode on China’s microblogging site Weibo the next day.

She was suffering from hand tremors, which was a side effect of the medication she had been taking, and was not allowed to board the plane, said the boyfriend, who gave his surname as Yu.

The Shanghai-based carrier said in a statement on Thursday that airline staffers had noticed the woman’s hands shaking during security checks and approached her with inquiries about her health and medical history. They also comforted the passenger throughout the process.

The woman and her boyfriend became emotional and started shouting at the boarding gate, causing concern among other passengers, the company said. Some of the passengers complained to staffers and requested not to fly with the pair on board.

“After repeated attempts to comfort the two passengers, they were still unable to calm down. Due to safety concerns, Spring Airlines persuaded the two to leave and also began refund procedures,” the carrier said.

It was a “regretful decision” the staffers had to make, the carrier added, because of the emotional outburst and in the absence of expert medical advice and a clear explanation about the illness at the time.

The incident struck up a heated debate online, with some internet users saying the airline was discriminating against people with depression. Those siding with the company said it was a necessary move because the staffers were looking out for the safety of the other passengers.

Yu said the pair ended up taking the high-speed railway overnight to make it in time for the doctor’s appointment. “My girlfriend wasn’t able to even sleep much on the journey. She is in a very, very bad mood and cried the entire night, and even had suicidal thoughts,” Yu wrote. He had filed a complaint to China’s civil aviation authorities and hoped the airline would apologize and compensate them.

