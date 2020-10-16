LegCo president hints lawmakers may lose legal immunity if they back independence

Hong Kong Legislative Council President Andrew Leung refused to guarantee that lawmakers would continue to enjoy legal immunity over their comments made in Hong Kong’s legislature if they advocate for independence during meetings.

Article 77 of the Basic Law stipulates that lawmakers shall be immune from legal action in respect of their statements at meetings of the legislature. But after the national security law was enacted, LegCo’s Legal Service Division issued a document to lawmakers saying the courts may consider the aim of the Basic Law, as well as other materials when interpreting article 77.

Leung was asked in an interview with news site HK01 if the Basic Law or the national security law would have overriding power should lawmakers express their support for independence during meetings.

Lawmakers do enjoy protection for their statements at meetings when they are conducting their duties, Leung said. But he said it would be the courts that will decide if lawmakers committed any offenses, and it was not within his power to determine as to whether such scenarios would involve the national security law.

Lawmakers should be responsible for their words and deeds, and they can ask for legal advice on matters that are unclear, Leung said. When lawmakers took their oaths of office, they vowed to uphold the Basic Law, the first article of which says Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China, he said.

“Lawmakers are not terrorists. If you are conducting duties of the Legislative Council, how can you violate the four offenses under the national security law? They must be careful and read the four offenses clearly to understand if they may get into trouble,” he said.

The four offenses under the national security law are terrorism, secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces.

Leung had never respected lawmakers' right to speak and had often abused his power to limit that right which was also protected by the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance, pro-democracy camp convenor Wu Chi-wai said.

Leung’s remarks confirmed fears that the government would enact more draconian laws to limit the freedom of speech of lawmakers and residents, Wu added. He accused Leung of colluding with the government, and insisted that pro-democracy lawmakers would try their best to defend Hong Kong’s core values.

