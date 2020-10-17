Top Hong Kong school alumni association votes for new cabinet after censorship row

The alumni association of one of Hong Kong’s most prestigious secondary schools voted in favor of a major cabinet reshuffle on Friday, after its current committee came under fire for refusing to speak out against fellow alumnus and former police commissioner Stephen Lo for his role in the city’s protests last year.

Almost 3,000 alumni from the La Salle College Old Boys' Association cast their vote at the association’s annual general meeting on Friday.

The 16-member OBA4ALL cabinet won with an average of 1,800 votes, beating the Unity in Diversity cabinet comprised mostly of incumbent committee members, after votes were tallied on Saturday morning.

The association’s new president Kent Lau thanked alumni for their support in a video posted on Facebook on Saturday.

“This is a new start for us. We will continue to strive forward with a humble heart for a better and stronger LSCOBA,” Lau said.

The cabinet reshuffle came after association members had signed a petition last year asking the committee to write a statement criticizing the former police commissioner Stephen Lo for his role in the protests that began in June 2019.

Many questioned whether Hong Kong police had used excessive force and made indiscriminate arrests during the anti-extradition bill protests, which has since evolved into a city-wide pro-democracy movement.

In January, the committee released a statement saying they had “no right or power to issue a public statement concerning a political incident and matters.”

OBA4ALL said during its campaign that the current committee had damaged mutual trust among alumni and turned a deaf ear to voices of their members. It vowed to bring LSCOBA “back onto the right track.”

One of the alumni voters, who gave his surname as Leung, said he had chosen to join the association this year just to cast his vote for a cabinet that would usher in reform.

Leung said it was time for some new blood because he was disappointed that the current cabinet did not listen to the opinions of the school’s alumni, as many were dissatisfied with how the police handled the anti-extradition bill protests and had called for revoking Lo’s membership of the association.

