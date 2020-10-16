CPP envoy’s suicide note slams university president as ‘evil, power-hungry’: report

An online suicide note, in which a Chinese Communist Party representative accuses a university principal of evil, villainy and hypocrisy, has quickly caught the attention of millions of Chinese netizens.

The body of Mao Hongtao, the party secretary of Chengdu University in Sichuan province, was recovered from a river near his home on Friday afternoon, according to the stated-run Economic Information Daily newspaper. Mao died of drowning, it said.

Mao’s final online note, posted on Thursday, contained a litany of complaints against the university’s principal, whom he accused of waging a ruthless power struggle.

Mao described the principal as “a villain in the extreme and a hypocrite, who pursues fame and fortune under the cloak of academic excuses and has created an uncontrolled kingdom at Chengdu University for his own interests.”

“[He] has stifled three party secretaries in a row. I was the most persecuted and had the most intense feeling,” Mao wrote. “For more than a year, I have suffered the most harm and injustice ever in my life.”

Describing his struggles with the principal as a “deep contest between justice and evil,” Mao said he felt so helpless that he had to “pay the price of life.”

Over 400 million netizens have read Mao’s online posting, and many have responded by urging authorities to investigate the matter. No further details of the “power struggle” were given, leaving mainland netizens to speculate about the incident.

The report did not name the university president. Phone calls and text messages to the university’s propaganda department and the Chengdu Education Bureau have been unanswered, the paper added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play