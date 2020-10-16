“Grandma Wong” describes patriotic indoctrination during detention ordeal on mainland

A 64-year-old protester known widely as “Grandma Wong” was subjected to many weeks of enforced patriotic songs and lectures during her arbitrary detention in the mainland for “provoking troubles,” she told Apple Daily on Friday.

A Shenzhen resident, Alexandra Wong was detained in August last year at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border. She was on her way home after taking part in a protest against the proposed new extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial.

Wong was detained for more than a month at various places before being kept in mainland China on bail for almost a year, accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Last month, she was notified that she would not be charged and was allowed to travel to Hong Kong.

During her detention, she was forced to watch pro-Communist Party patriotic films and pose for photographs with China’s national flag, she told Apple Daily.

“I had to sing the national anthem at 7am every morning and was made to do exercises on the bed, before I got lectured by staff on patriotic education,” she said. She was speaking to the media about her experience for the first time since completing her 14-day quarantine after entering Hong Kong earlier this month.

At one point, Wong said, she was transferred to a patriotic education camp in Xi’an, Shanxi province. Security officials notified her only last month that she would not face a trial. However, authorities confiscated her bail bond of 3,000 yuan (US$445).

Wong was frequently seen during the height of the pro-democracy protest waving a large U.K. union jack flag. She has publicly expressed her sense of nostalgia towards British colonial rule. Wong is expected to hold a press conference on Saturday to detail her experiences during detention in Shenzhen.

