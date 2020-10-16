Chinese mills ordered to stop buying Australian cotton: report

Australia’s cotton growers could be the latest industry to feel Beijing’s wrath amid continued aggravation of political relations between the two countries, as China has reportedly ordered its cotton mills to stop buying the fiber from the country’s suppliers.

Citing an Australian government source, Reuters news agency said on Friday that Chinese millers would face a 40% tariff if they continue to source from Australia.

“The millers essentially get a quota they can import, and essentially they’re being told they might not get their quota next year if they buy our cotton,” said the government source, who Reuters said had been briefed on the matter by Australian officials in China.

Grower associations Cotton Australia and Australian Cotton Shippers Association also confirmed reports of verbal directive from China’s National Development and Reform Commission for dissuading Chinese textile manufacturers from using Australian cotton.

The two groups added in a joint statement that they had experienced “changes in export conditions” and were in consultation with the cotton industry to map out possible solutions with China.

“I’m confident that Australian cotton shippers will find a home for all the crops,” said Adam Kay, the chief executive of Cotton Australia, naming Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand as potential markets.

China “should rule out any use of discriminatory actions against Australian cotton producers,” said Australia’s agriculture minister David Littleproud and trade minister Simon Birmingham, who added that China was potentially in breach of its international commitments.

China is the largest buyer of Australian cotton, with trade volume in the 2018/19 crop year having reached about A$900 million (US$638 million). The mainland’s demand for Chinese cotton had already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the first round of the China-United States trade agreement, which required Beijing to increase its imports of U.S. cotton to meet its agriculture import target.

Early this week, Bloomberg News revealed that China had suspended the purchase of Australian coal. In response, Birmingham said he was negotiating with Beijing and urged the country to respect its China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, as well as its obligations under the World Trade Organization.

Click here for Chinese version

