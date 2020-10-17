Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders launch petition in support of Thai protests, thousands sign up

An online petition spearheaded by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy leaders was launched on Saturday in support of Thailand’s recent country-wide, anti-government protests which escalated in Bangkok on Thursday after authorities declared a state of emergency.

Amid scenes similar to Hong Kong’s mass protests last year, the online appeal called the “Global Petition: Supporting Thai Protesters” was launched by self-exiled activists Sunny Cheung and Nathan Law, both of whom left Hong Kong after facing persecution under the city’s sweeping national security law, which targets dissidents.

The petition already had more than 6,700 signatures by Saturday night, just shy of its 7,500 target.

Law and Cheung urged the Thai monarchy and its government to undergo democratic reforms that would “end the tyranny.”

“We stand in solidarity with Thai protesters, in support of their demands including but not limited to the dissolution of the Parliament, to stop ruling with terror, to release all detainees and to lay down a new constitution,” the pair said in the petition.

The streets of Thailand’s capital Bangkok have been turned into the frontline of the protests this week, with riot police using water cannons to disperse thousands of apparently unarmed activists, including students. They were protesting against the Thai military government and questioning the Thai monarchy’s role in the country’s power structure.

“We believe the wind of change is inevitable. Democracy shall prevail over the authoritarian regimes that creep in shadows,” Law and Cheung said.

