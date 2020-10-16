Jiaxing city rolls out experimental COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Chinese city of Jiaxing has started using an unregistered COVID-19 vaccine on frontline medical workers and epidemic control staff.

There has been no announcement from any country or company that a vaccine for the virus has been successfully produced and tested.

The vaccine was procured by provincial authorities from Sinovac Biotech Ltd, according to the Center. It said the vaccine had yet to be registered and put on sale in the market, and the authorization was only given for urgent and voluntary vaccinations of what it described as key protective subjects and areas facing outbursts.

Key protective subjects would include medical workers, epidemic control staff, border security personnel and workers at quarantine sites, according to mainland standards. The key people recommended to take the vaccines include workers essential to the city’s operations, workers in public places, so-called special places, and civil servants going to countries and regions with medium to high risk of infection.

The vaccine requires two shots for adults with 14 to 28 days in between each. Each shot would cost 200 yuan (US$30).

The vaccine would gradually be made available to the public, who would first need to sign a waiver, the center said.

