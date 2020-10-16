Attacker targets Taiwan restaurant that supports Hong Kong protesters

A masked assailant pushed his way into a Taipei restaurant on Friday and scattered chicken manure over kitchen equipment and a staff member.

The Aegis restaurant was opened this year to support young people from Hong Kong who study on the island or relocated there from Hong Kong after participating in last year’s pro-democracy protests. Taipei’s city government condemned the attack and ordered city police to use “full resources” in hunting down the assailant.

The shop was about to open around noon on Friday when the masked perpetrator barged into the eatery holding a bucket of excrement, according to a restaurant employee surnamed Chow, who is originally from Hong Kong. “I lifted my head and [it] splashed all over my face ... eyes, ears, mouth and nose, all over my body and my head”, she told Apple Daily.

She believes the attacker was a man, noting: “He acted professionally.” Security cameras recorded the incident, but the suspect could not be identified because he was entirely covered in black clothing.

The attack was “outrageous,” said Hong Kong-based lawyer Daniel Wong, who was involved with setting up the restaurant. “Why on earth can’t this restaurant be tolerated? What is so irritating about it?” he asked.

The shop will be closed for at least two days for cleaning and repairs to its kitchen equipment, including the gas range, which was also fouled by the excrement.

Taipei’s city police force has set up a special investigation unit to look into the attack, according to Taiwanese human rights activist and pastor Huang Chun-sheng. Taipei mayor Ke Wen-je was immediately notified of the incident, according to Taipei City Government deputy spokesman Tai Yu-wen, who condemned the violence.

Since opening in April, Aegis has hired around 20 young people who either attend school in Taiwan or fled Hong Kong after taking part in city-wide protests last year, in opposition to a proposed extradition arrangement with mainland China.

This is not the first attack against Hong Kong activists in Taiwan. In April, bookseller Lam Wing-kee was attacked with red paint days before he opened a new branch of the Causeway Bay bookstore known for selling books focused on political gossip about mainland Chinese political figures.

Hong Kong human rights advocate and singer Denise Ho was doused with red paint during a rally on the island in September last year.

