Hong Kong’s Thai community heartbroken again after Bangkok protest scenes

Although this time they were watching the protests on their screens, Hong Kong’s Thai community said the painful scenes from Thailand’s student-led protest movement in Bangkok mirrored those images they witnessed in Hong Kong last year.

Tensions in Bangkok reached new heights on Friday night after activist group Free Youth staged a protest in Thailand’s capital in defiance of the state of emergency announced by the military government in order to quell the protests. Gatherings of more than five people are now banned in Bangkok.

Riot police deployed water cannons to disperse the protesting crowds, with thousands of activists shielding themselves with umbrellas as a blue-colored liquid was sprayed onto them.

A Thai woman surnamed Lam who has lived in Hong Kong for more than 20 years said she was touched by both protest movements. “It was exactly the same. I cried when I was watching Hong Kong people rally last year. Now, it is as if the Thai people were learning from Hong Kong. I cried badly yesterday,” Lam said.

Thai activists are urging for democratic reform within the Thai monarchy and its military government to step down after two student leaders were arrested on Friday on charges of attempting violence against the Queen, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong last year against a now-scrapped bill which would have enabled authorities to send criminal suspects to places with questionable human rights records including mainland China.

Another Thai immigrant surnamed Law, who left Thailand more than 30 years ago, said both protests had one thing in common: protesters from both places are certain that their goals to bring democracy to Hong Kong and Thailand might not be achievable.

“I’m afraid our young people would be beaten to death. They don’t deserve that,” Law said.

A Hong Kong first aid volunteer who gave his name as Tank said people were not deterred from protesting despite Thai authorities mobilizing water cannon trucks on Friday night.

Protesters could not open their eyes and kept sneezing after they had contact with the blue water fired by the trucks, he said, drawing resemblance to the water cannon Hong Kong police deployed last year.

