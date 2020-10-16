Exclusive: WWF linked to illegal excavation at Hong Kong’s world-class nature reserve

The prominent environmental group World Wide Fund for Nature has conducted illicit excavation and construction work in a landmark Hong Kong wildlife reserve, Apple Daily has learned.

The now-suspended project involves trenching and laying over 1,500 meters (4,921 feet) of water pipe in the Mai Po Nature Reserve, a wetland preserve that is considered of international importance.

The city’s Planning Department has confirmed that it has not issued any approval for the work, which makes it illegal. The WWF says it secured permission for the work from two Hong Kong government departments, but that falls short of the full legal requirements under Hong Kong law.

“It is an ecologically sensitive zone. We can say it is the most important conservation area [in Hong Kong],” said Roy Ng, a campaign manager with the Conservancy Association, a local non-governmental organization. “Any construction work there should be carefully planned and evaluated.”

He also said WWF Hong Kong should explain the project to the public, given its role as the reserve’s manager. The Hong Kong government has commissioned WWF Hong Kong to run the 380-hectare (939 acres) reserve since 1983.

In September, Apple Daily received a complaint about WWF trenching and laying water pipes without proper authorization on part of the Tam Kon Chau Road in Mai Po. A subsequent field visit found part of the road was covered with fragments of asphalt used in resurfacing work, as well as mud excavated from nearby fish ponds.

Tam Kon Chau Road is the only entry to Mai Po, a WWF Hong Kong-managed wetland protected under an international convention – the Ramsar Convention of Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat – which was signed by 171 countries and regions in 1971.

The government has classified Mai Po as a conservation area, requiring Town Planning Board approval for any excavation work. However, the required papers for the controversial new work are absent from the regulator’s web page, while the Town Planning Board has confirmed to Apple Daily that it has not received any application for the work.

WWF Hong Kong said it received approval from the Lands Department in May and adopted a design approved by the Water Supplies Department. It has suspended the work after receiving enquiries from the public and local conservation colleagues, pending further clarification with its contractors and relevant government departments.

In response to Apple Daily’s inquiries, the Lands Department said it would continue to monitor the site and take action against any unauthorized excavations there.

The Planning Department has put up posters at the site warning against illegal construction work, and will continue to gather evidence in the case, it said.

