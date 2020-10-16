Miss Woo Sze Yan: Remember our calling, protect our students, and defend our conscience | We Are HKers

Woo Sze Yan is a secondary school disciplinary teacher. She is not the typical disciplinary teacher with a serious face, but rather exerts a kind and gentle vibe and shows firmness when protecting her students against the white terror in the society.

-----------------------------

Every morning, I wake up and get ready at 6, take transit to school at 7, and arrive by 8 to welcome students at the school gate. “Don’t roll your sleeves up”, “wear your belt properly”, "those who are late, come see me at lunch "... After a round of my usual naggings, the bell rings. I slightly relax my disciplinary-teacher face, check my class schedule and amount of homework yet to be marked.

I am a secondary school teacher.

Why did I become a teacher? A lot of people are inspired by their own teachers and they, in turn, decide to pass it on to the next generation. I, however, do not share such a grand purpose.

In primary school, my results were not up to standard, and I got assigned to a Band 4 secondary school (the worst being Band 5 in those days). I managed to get to the top of the class after putting in slightly more effort. Around students with good results, you always find homework copiers who are seldom willing to truly learn. That’s when I started to realise that I actually enjoy teaching others. Seeing my classmate’s “Oh, that’s why” reaction gave me an unprecedented satisfaction. Motivated by the “satisfaction from others' satisfaction”, I got into university, and became a chemistry teacher after graduation.

From an underachieving student to a Band 1 secondary school teacher

With the ambition to “lecture long-windedly on stage with students jotting notes silently”, I walked into this Band 1 secondary school for boys. There is always a discrepancy between reality and imagination. My first Form 4 Chemistry class was a nightmare: it is not uncommon for students to sleep in class, but in that class, the students slept on makeshift beds from putting the desks together; those not sleeping were kicking balls around with full power, or singing the popular song Ant by Alfred Hui. I was panicking. There was no way to teach them, what should I do? I then remembered my younger self.

Good results don’t always mean good behaviour. As my favourite chemistry teacher used to say, “I’ve never seen a top student behave this poorly.” I was at my rebellious phase, so I proudly replied “Yes, that’s me. So what?” I did all the “bad things” I could: skipping class, cursing at my teachers, bullying classmates, and nearly joining a triad with my friends… Smoking was the only thing I didn’t partake in. Remembering who I was, and looking at my students now, I seemed to understand their actions a bit more—maybe they were seeking attention; maybe they were looking for peer approvals. Facing my rebellious students, I chose not to punish, but to communicate in a friendly manner, “Do me a favour... please go back to your seats.” At the same time, I was giving it my all in teaching, and I did my duty well. After a half-year adjustment period, they finally “accepted” me, the new teacher, and began to cooperate. On my birthday that year, they played the birthday song and prepared two cakes during recess. Because of my successful “exorcism” of these little devils, the headmaster asked me to be a disciplinary teacher during the next academic year.

Disciplining is like helping students “to be a better man”

At the peak of their youths, boys can often be reckless and hot-headed. An argument turning into a physical fight is not unexpected. As the philosopher Han Yu puts it, “A teacher teaches how to solve problems”. To discipline is to manage behavioural problems first, then educate why such behaviour is wrong.

Just like the popular reality show “Be a Better Man”, a disciplinary teacher is like a host, guiding students to know themselves, understanding others, and to be “a better man” (better person). I would usually talk to those involved individually to get the full picture of the conflict, “So was it really A who hit B? Was there anyone who might be inciting this? Could there have been a better way to handle the situation?” The school did not advocate “punishment”, but instead the idea that all actions have “consequences”. Potential “consequences” include losing recess, detention, verbal notification to parents, or even a written warning from the principal, and the student would have to bear such consequences alone. If we found a student in need of emotional support, we would pass the case onto the counselling group.

The five participants of “Be a Better Man” transformed from boys into girlfriend-approved “better men” in seven days. In reality, however, change is a long and time-consuming process. A teacher’s duty is to teach the students the difference between right and wrong while they are still young and learning, and to support them as they find their values in life. I may not be able to witness these changes in person, but I hope that someday after they graduate, some would take my words to heart, and change their lives from then on.

Being a teacher is an identity, not an occupation

A lot of people are envious of teachers for our long holidays and seemingly normal working hours. In fact, teachers do not ever “get off” from work—technically, there are no working hours stated in our employment contracts. After leaving school, we prepare for our classes on the way home, mark homework and reply to students on WhatsApp at home. Even without “work” to be done, we live under the identity as an “educator” every moment of every day. When our actions do not live up to public expectations, people tend to remind us of this with pleasure. It would be more appropriate to label being a teacher an “identity” rather than a mere occupation.

We are forced to be on the moral high ground—we cannot dye our hair, cannot have tattoos, cannot swear, our dresses have to be at knee length… Even when engaging in personal conversations in our daily lives or on social media, when reminded of my identity as “Ms. Woo”, I would be particularly mindful of my words. In the past, many parents would have high expectations of teachers, but with respect. Nowadays, they would have the same expectations, but they take the attitude of a customer. If a teacher doesn’t live up to their expectations, they would complain to the principal, or go as far as complaining to district councillors or even the Bureau of Education.

Ever since the protest started in June last year, the public has paid more attention to teachers' actions. On 20 August 2020, the Bureau of Education has released a “Guidance Notes on education policies for the academic year of 2019-2020” and its appendix to schools and teachers, mentioning that “no persons should use school grounds to express their political opinions, and to incite or encourage students who have not finished their secondary or primary school education to express their thoughts or participate in controversial political events”, “no political propaganda on school grounds”, “no ‘singing’, slogan chanting, no human chains” etc. With the enactment of the National Security law and its vague and ambiguous terms, if teachers were to talk about politics in lessons, would it be considered as secession, or even subverting the regime?

In the beginning, teachers would still voice out their different opinions. Nowadays, some have begun to self-censor, deleting personal posts on social media. Everyone is worried about the possibility of losing their jobs, or having their teaching license revoked, and it would seem best to keep your head down. White terror seems to have taken its grip on the education sector, but I have a relatively firmer stance than others.

Finding the balance under terror, walking fearlessly alongside our students

When movements in society become a daily part of students' lives, it is impossible to separate education and politics. Every school day after protest, when I looked upon my students, I would remember the scenes from the news. In their teenage years, girls should be shopping, and boys should be playing football. They deserve a better childhood, not sacrificing it to fight for a democratic society that should have been theirs all along.

I am also continuously learning how to balance between speaking my mind and being mindful of possible oppression from white terror. But as a teacher, we know that there are things that need to be said. The slogan from the teachers' assembly was “Remember our calling, protect our students, protect our conscience.” As long as we know what we are doing is for the benefit of the students, then we have to stand firm. Despite the many external threats, oppression and injustice that might be frightening us, we cannot back down; for if we do, our students will only back down further. We must lead by example, take a firm stance, and give our students the courage to fight for a better future.

Words for the students of the present

“Do what you think is right, do not be scared or deterred, and leave no regrets; at least you gave it your all. Have a clear conscience to society and to yourself.”

Teachers are not indifferent. We know the burden and difficulties that you bear, some of us even support what you are doing. We may not support illegal actions, but at the very least I understand your cause and will always stand with you.

I am Woo Sze Yan. I am a HKer.

-----------------------------

About “We Are HKers”

We Are HKers is a bilingual platform built by a group of Hong Kong volunteers living in different parts of the world. We aim to share a multi-dimensional perspective of the individual voices of HKers to people around the globe and let them see the attributes and values embraced by HKers.

Visit www.wearehkers.com and follow our social media @hkersweare for inspiring HKers' stories, unique culture and delicious recipes of HK food.

Credit

Pineapplepie, Hei Ching, Snowyeok, Fuigei, Smalllie, Firefly, SL @ We Are HKers

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play