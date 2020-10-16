Beijing approves street vendors as a pandemic measure, despite CCP’s earlier censure

Beijing’s city government has given the green light to street vendors in a bid to revive an economy hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, although the Chinese Communist Party denounced a similar initiative earlier this year.

Under the new plan, vendors in Beijing will be allowed to operate only at certain times and in designated areas such as shopping and pedestrian zones. Six of the city’s government departments jointly announced the new plan this week, taking pains to avoid any political backlash by distancing themselves from a controversial initiative advocated by Premier Li Keqiang a few months ago.

Li made “street vendor economy” a buzz phase in June when he proposed creating small-scale work for millions of people rendered jobless by the pandemic. But the initial enthusiasm for Li’s initiative quickly cooled amid a backlash from the Communist Party.

The official Beijing Daily said in a commentary on June 6 that a “street vendor economy is not suitable for Beijing,” in stark contrast to Li’s praise for the idea at around the same time.

Beijing authorities tried to distance their new plan from Li’s initiative by imposing restrictions on hawkers' operating hours and locations. Authorities will also control what type of businesses vendors can conduct in any particular location.

Also, authorities explicitly stressed that the new plan is a temporary pandemic measure unrelated to Li’s.

Municipal authorities have earmarked 60 spots for street vendors near three busy areas. Further pilot projects will be set up in 16 districts next year, they said.

The proposal shows that Beijing has no choice but to allow street hawkers amid the economic slowdown, said Hong Kong-based economist Law Ka-Chung. He warned, however, that although the initiative may ease unemployment, it will do little to help revive the economy because of the difficulty of taxing street vendors.

Johnny Lau, a veteran commentator on China, said Beijing officials may have launched the plan because of the good results – heightened consumption and employment – seen in some mainland cities that have encouraged small-scale and nighttime stalls.

At the same time, he added, Beijing’s municipal authorities had to take the politically correct course of distancing themselves from Li’s “street vendor economy”. This is because the capital’s party chief, Cai Qi, is a loyal supporter of President Xi Jinping who must not be seen to praise Li, Lau said.

