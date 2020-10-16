China’s drive to paint itself as global Mr Nice Guy hides a sinister, selfish agenda, experts say

When it comes to international cooperation, Beijing has always shown glaring double standards — the latest example of which is getting elected to the United Nations' Human Rights Council while at the same time as refusing to allow an international investigation team into China to look into the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is such an irony” how China selectively collaborates with the rest of the world, said prominent China expert Hu Ping, who is the editor of Beijing Spring magazine. What’s more, a planned Big Data Research Institute is causing fresh controversy with a U.S. scholar saying it is yet another attempt by Beijing to extend its surveillance reach.

This time, Beijing’s ambition to crunch data goes beyond simply spying on its own citizens and will extend to the rest of the world. The big data hub will be built in the city of Hangzhou, home to Chinese internet giant Alibaba. The plan was signed in 2019 by two Chinese officials, one representing China’s National Bureau of Statistics and the other from the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The research hub may help Beijing secure data from member states and shape how it should be collected and used. It is yet another attempt by Beijing to manoeuvre global support for its own gain ,according to Claudia Rosett, an adjunct fellow with the Hudson Institute.

“The U.N. badge of legitimacy would make it easier for Beijing to secure flows of data from member states, influence U.N. standards and norms for such data collection, shape the results, feed them into the U.N. system — and project the Chinese Communist Party’s techno-tyranny around the world,” she said in an op-ed published on Wall Street Journal last week.

Chinese officials now head up four of the 15 U.N.'s specialized arms.

In his speech at the U.N. General Assembly last month, President Xi Jinping said China will also set up a Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Center and an International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development, as part of a series of measures he announced aimed at helping to meet sustainable development goals.

This kind of key infrastructure will be important jigsaw pieces in China’s efforts to achieve global dominance and build its intelligence network, Rosett said.

