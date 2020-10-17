US court files don’t support Hunter Biden’s claim about receipt of US$1M

Court records about the bribery case of former Hong Kong home affairs minister Patrick Ho in the United States do not support an explanation given by Hunter Biden on a payment of US$1 million from Ho, Apple Daily has found.

According to Biden, the payment was meant to settle legal fees incurred for defending Ho, who agreed in an “attorney engagement letter” dated September 2017 to pay the former US$1 million for “counsel to matters related to US law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any US law firm or lawyer,” the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Ho was then an aide to Ye Jianming, former chair of CEFC China Energy Company Limited who had been detained in China since March 2018 on charges of bribery.

Hunter Biden is the second son of Joe Biden, the Democratic Party election candidate now competing with incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

The New York Post article followed the release of a report last month by U.S. Republican senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley on the younger Biden’s overseas business dealings. The report stated that Biden’s law firm Owasco PC received in March 2018 US$1 million from a shell company named Hudson West III LLC, which was jointly owned by Owasco and Coldharbour, a company registered with the address of Dong Gongwen, who handled Ye’s property transactions in the U.S.

According to the senators' report, Biden had explained that the sum was “related to his representation of Ye’s associate, Patrick Ho” and that “Owasco LLC and co-counsel Boies Schiller Flexner will represent Dr. Patrick Ho Chi Ping [at] trial.” Ho was arrested in the U.S. in November 2017 for paying bribes to government officials in Africa, a few months before Owasco received the US$1 million.

Biden’s explanation was at odds with the court records of Ho’s case seen by Apple Daily. Ho was represented by two firms, namely Krieger, Kim & Lewin and Dechert LLP, throughout the trial. Never once did Owasco or BSF represent him.

At a hearing in May 2018, Dechert lawyer Andrew Levander said that he was not sure who would pay his firm the respective legal fees. He later told the court in June that the legal fees might be paid, but were not already being paid, by CEFC.

With the latest revelations, the purpose of the US$1 million payment received by Biden’s law firm remained unclear. Apple Daily has sent enquiries to Ho, his lawyers and BSF.

Ho was convicted by a Manhattan federal jury in December 2018 for paying bribes to African government officials to secure oil rights in Chad and business deals in Uganda. He was sentenced to three years in jail.

