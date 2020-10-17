Shenzhen alert for emergency supplies ignites speculation over Taiwan military action

An alert for emergency supplies issued to Shenzhen residents by a southern Chinese local government this week have sparked online speculation over possible military action against Taiwan, which is just 700km (435 miles) from the city.

A basic version of the supplies lists, called the “Lists of emergency supplies suggested to families in Shenzhen,” included a torch, whistle, fire extinguisher and respirator. An extended list mentioned provisions for food, daily necessities and emergency tools.

Rumors have been fueled by the timing of the announcement, which came just two days after president Xi Jinping’s visit to the marine corps stationed in Guangdong province’s Chaozhou, which is on the frontline along the Taiwan Strait. The directive also came on the same day that Xi attended the 40th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Shenzhen special economic zone.

“Are we starting a war soon?” commented one mainland netizen. “Is there going to be a war in Xiamen?” speculated another.

“Some of the authority’s actions have been intriguing, such as the earlier air defense drills that were held in many cities in China. Now local governments are stockpiling materials, including Sichuan who had asked its people to stock up on food, and the emergency lists released by Shenzhen,” Guangdong merchant Wang Aizhong told Radio Free Asia.

Wang said this could just be a tactic used by Beijing to create an intense atmosphere to threaten Taiwan.

