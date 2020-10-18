Hongkongers should adapt in the face of political oppression, says teacher wounded during protest

A liberal studies teacher who was wounded by an alleged police projectile during last year’s protests has called on Hongkongers to find new ways to continue their struggle for democracy.

In his new book, “A Journey Through the Brick Wall,” Raymond Yeung chronicles his 8-year teaching career and reflects on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement as well as its politics and education.

“I want to show the path I took to becoming the so-called ‘resistance teacher,’” he wrote. “Joining the protest movement was our choice [as teachers] … We joined because of the values we believe in.”

Last June, Yeung was blinded in his right eye by an alleged police projectile during a protest. He was arrested on suspicion of rioting but was later released unconditionally.

Yeung announced this June that he would resign from his role as a liberal studies teacher at Diocesan Girls' School after the school informed him that it would not extend his contract beyond August.

Yeung told Apple Daily that he had wanted to write a book about Hong Kong’s education sector after he retired, but last year’s political turmoil pushed him to finish the book earlier than originally planned.

“Hong Kong’s education sector is being politically oppressed by those in power. I wanted to let readers know what it is like being a teacher in Hong Kong, especially a liberal studies teacher,” he wrote.

Yeung founded the publishing house Hillway Press a few years ago with the aim of promoting Hong Kong culture. Publishing can also be an alternate way of keeping the protest movement going, he added.

“At this point in our resistance, some people are feeling demoralized,” Yeung said. “But a lot of people have continued to work behind the scenes, to show everyone that the movement is still going strong.”

Yeung also co-founded Hongkongers Education Support, a platform that provides free tutoring to those affected by the protest movement, including arrested student protesters who need help with their public exams.

“When we face new problems and our old solutions don’t work, we need to learn to be adaptable,” he added, citing the pro-democracy movement’s “Be Water” ethos.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play